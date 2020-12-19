WAUKESHA
Ronald E. Bruttig
Dec. 3, 1936 — Dec. 8, 2020
Ronald E. Bruttig of Waukesha passed away on Tuesday December 8, 2020, shortly after his 84th birthday. After battling COVID-19 for two weeks, he entered heaven peacefully with his son Bryan and granddaughter Jenna by his side at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
He is survived by his dear wife, Karen, of 58 years; his son Bryan (Andrea) Bruttig; his daughter Lisa (Dave) Sperl; his beloved grandchildren Jared, Jenna, and Alex; his brother Gary (Doris) Lang- Bruttig; and several other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elsie (Czarapata) Bruttig.
Ronald was born on December 3, 1936 in Milwaukee. He grew up in Elm Grove where he attended St. Mary’s school and later graduated from Pius High School in 1954. He further continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison as well as Milwaukee School of Engineering. For 30 years, he was a dedicated worker at DUECO where he was plant manager. In addition, he served in the army reserves with six years of active duty. In 1999, Ron retired and moved to Sun City, Arizona with his wife Karen. Ron and Karen shared 20 years of great memories with their children and grandchildren making many visits to Sun City.
Ron loved his family and friends deeply and had 84 years of wonderful memories with them. Ron was a passionate, dedicated, strong-opinionated man who always put others before himself. His Catholic faith is something Ron was very passionate about. He found great joy in flying, buying new cars, traveling and taking many photos. Ron was often seen watching an old movie, the Green Bay Packers, or a Wisconsin Badger football game while eating a bag of pretzels. His presence will be greatly missed by many.
Due to COVID-19, a burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.