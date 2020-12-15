WAUKESHA
Rose M. Showen
April 1, 1930 - Dec. 8, 2020
Rose M. Showen of Waukesha died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 90. She was born on April 1, 1930, the daughter of Leo and Dorothy (nee Thode) Grandeau. She has been a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church, where she was involved with the Catholic Women’s Study Club and a member of the bereavement committee. She loved sitting on her back porch enjoying the outdoors, flower gardening and had a great sense of humor.
She will be missed by her children Joe Showen of Las Vegas, Nev., Ellen Yopps of Sun City, Ariz., Mary Strothers of McSherry, Pa., Marlene Squires-Swanson of Tallahassee, Fla., Tom (Denise) Showen of Oconomowoc and Colleen Showen of Waukesha. She is further survived by 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, her sisters Dorothy Richards of Iron Mountain, Mich., and Barbara Gribble, other relatives and friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Richard; and sister, Elizabeth Olson.
Visitation will be held on Monday Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. (noon) funeral service at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. A private family burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials in Rose’s name are appreciated to St. William Catholic Church (address above).
Per the Wisconsin mask mandate, face masks/coverings are required and the funeral home will be following strict social distancing protocols.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.