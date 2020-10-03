Rose ‘Rosie’ M. Chacon (nee Jimenez)
April 5, 1944 — Sept. 30, 2020
Rose “Rosie” M. Chacon (nee Jimenez), a lifelong Waukesha resident, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 76. She was born in Waukesha on April 5, 1944, the daughter of Joseph and Felisa (nee Martinez) Jimenez. On June 4, 1966 she married Enrique “Rick” Chacon. Rosie worked in human resources for Holsum Foods/Ventura Foods for 34 years and was also the proud co-owner of Casa del Rio in Waukesha for many years. She was always on the lookout for a great find at area estate sales and rummage sales and the flea markets in Texas where she enjoyed traveling with her husband. Rosie was an excellent cook, enjoyed gardening and loved her flowers. Most of all she loved her family more than anything.
She will be sadly missed by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Enrique of Waukesha and their beloved son, Juan, also of Waukesha. She is further survived by her sisters, Anna (the late Lupe) Cantu, Secora (the late Elias) Garza, Esther (the late Robert) Finn; her sister-in-law Mickey Jimenez; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Mary (Timothy) Gonzales, Evelyn (Aurelio) Lugo and Elizabeth (Catarino) Monreal and her brother Lupe Jimenez.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Services continue at the funeral home on Tuesday, October 6, with a final viewing at 9:15 a.m. followed by a procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, for the 10 a.m. funeral Mass. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 2025 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53215.
Per the current state mask mandate, masks or face coverings are required at both the funeral home and St. Joseph Catholic Church. CDC guidelines will also be followed regarding social distancing and the family asks you limit your visit. Thank you for your understanding.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.