WAUKESHA
Rose ‘Rosie’ M. Chacon (nee Jimenez)
Rose “Rosie” M. Chacon (nee Jimenez), a lifelong Waukesha resident, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 76.
Funeral arrangements are pending. Please see Saturday’s edition or the funeral home website for the complete obituary and service times.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information,
please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.