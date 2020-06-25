IXONIA
Rosemary Loppnow
Rosemary Loppnow, age 81 of Ixonia, passed away surrounded by her family Friday, June 19, 2020. Rose is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Don; her children Jolynn (Les) Phillips, Sandy (Matt) Tripi, Christine (Tim) Pruetz and Dean (Kathy) Loppnow; and her daughter-in-law Kandy Loppnow.
She is further survived by 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Catherine Stanke; four brothers, Clarence, Harold, Edward and Jerome Stanke; her sons Don Jr.
and Dan Loppnow; and her granddaughter Ciara Loppnow.
Rose loved being a mom, grandma and great-grandma. She enjoyed flowers and gardening, dancing and roller skating and was a volunteer at Shorehaven for many years. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and everyone that knew her.
Private services for Rose will be held for the family.
Memorials in Rose’s honor are suggested to the Cancer Center of Wisconsin or to the charity of your choice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.