NORTH PRAIRIE
Roxann Kay (Thiel) Liburdi
Nov. 22, 1942 — Dec. 15, 2020
Roxann Kay (Thiel) Liburdi, age 78, of North Prairie, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Roxann was born on November 22, 1942, to Robert and Nita (Dudenhoefer) Thiel in St. Paul, Minn.
Roxann was proudly employed by the Waukesha School District for over 40 years, teaching special education population at all grade levels. She loved the work she did including all her students over the years, including all her co-workers in the district. Roxann spent her free time raising her family, gardening, baking, cooking, going to church, bowling and bird watching. Family was everything to Roxann and she loved being with her family, friends and neighbors, including her grandchildren, which held such a special place in her heart.
Survivors include her daughters, Corene (Craig Pergande) Lawrence and Beth Treder; her grandchildren, Amy and Jenna Lawrence and Brett and Brenna Treder; her brothers, Dale (Sandy) Thiel, Barry (Sue) Thiel and Jack Thiel; her sister, Patricia Summers; her sisters-in-law, Cheryl Thiel, Merle (Carl) Mewing and Georgianne Boettcher; her brother-in-law, Tom Montez; her special family friends, Jean (the late Fred) Sweet and family; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents and her sister Bonnie Montez.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, the family has chosen to hold off on the Life Celebration Services for Roxann until all can share the joy she brought into all our lives and do that together, and safely.
The family would like to thank the Palliative Care Team at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Nurse Practitioner Wolf and AngelsGrace Hospice staff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Roxann's name may be directed to the family for later distribution to her favorite charities.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, (262) 392-4251, is honored to be assisting the Liburdi family. For those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.