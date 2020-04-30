WATERTOWN
Ruby M. Kraus
April 11, 1927 — April 28, 2020
Ruby M. Kraus passed away on April 28, 2020, at her Watertown residence, at the age of 93 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold Joseph Kraus.
A private funeral service is planned for her immediate family at Church and Chapel Funeral Home in Waukesha. A public memorial service will be held at a later date, when we are allowed to gather again.
