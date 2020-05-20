MUSKEGO
Rudolph Raab
Oct. 11, 1943 - May 16, 2020
Rudolph Raab of Muskego passed away May 16, 2020, at the age of 76 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Diane Mae Raab; loving father of Victor Raab, and Steven (Debbie) Raab. He was the devoted grandpa of Logan, Brittany, and Lorielle. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sebastian and Katherine Raab.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Keep checking the Max Sass website, www.maxsass.com, for further updates.