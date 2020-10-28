WEST ALLIS
Russell J. Fisher
Oct. 30, 1951 — Oct. 21, 2020
Russell J. Fisher passed away peacefully with his mother, Margaret, by his side on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in West Allis, at the age of 68. Russell is survived by his son, James (Kathleen) Fisher; his mother, Margaret Fisher-Jamieson; his sister-in-law, Susan Fisher; and his niece, Jennie (Nathan Eggert).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica Fisher; his brother, Donald Scott Fisher; and his father, Kenneth Russell Fisher.
Russell was born on October 30, 1951, in Milwaukee, to Kenneth Fisher and Margaret Holman. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1975 with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, November 2, 2020, at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53045, at 1 p.m. Please arrive at the funeral home to be seated for service between 12:15 p.m. and 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Redemption Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.