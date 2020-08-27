OCONOMOWOC
Ruth E. Gloyer
June 1, 1925 — August 23, 2020
Ruth E. Gloyer, age 95, of Oconomowoc, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born June 1, 1925, in Milwaukee, to Elizabeth and Herman Nelesen.
She worked as a bookkeeper for many years. She was a devoted single- mother of two daughters, Susan and Jeanne. Ruth was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Big Bend.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan Czeszynski and Jeanne Smith; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as two great-great-grandchildren; her brother, John (Marlene) Nelesen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, Marion Addis and Margaret Kartes.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 29, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass time at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude's Childrens Hospital or St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church would be appreciated.