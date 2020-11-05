OCONOMOWOC
Ruth Lane
Sept. 8, 1919 - Oct. 30, 2020
Ruth Lane found peace on October 30, 2020, at the age of 101. Ruth was born on September 8, 1919, in Milwaukee. On August 31, 1940, she married Earl Lane and in 1946 they moved to Oconomowoc.
She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Malkow and Cheryl Schultz; son-in-law Jim Schultz; grandchildren Lynn (Patrick) Gunn, J. Michael (Pamela) Feltes, Jason Lane Schultz and Joshua Schultz; and great-grandchildren Jason, P.J., Cody, Zachery, Rachel and Nolan. Ruth has three great-great-granddaughters, Mila, Brielle and Colette. Ruth is also survived by one niece, Ilene (David) Schiessl.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, son-in-law James Malkow, her parents, cousins and many friends and relatives.
She lived an active and full life in Oconomowoc. Ruth was an active member of Dr. Martin Luther Church for over 60 years, the Oconomowoc Woman’s Club, Oconomowoc Area Senior Center, Kiwanis Breakfast Club (honorary member), Seasoned Lutherans at DMLC, volunteer at Lutheran Homes, member of a snowmobile club and in her younger years Sunshine Girls and Pythian Sisters.
Ruth worked for Dr. John Schumacher for three years and for Dr. D.I. Hanson for 33 years, where she met so many community people.
She enjoyed playing games, reading and activities at Lake Terrace Apartments, where she resided for 24 years. She loved attending community events and spending many hours with her family and good friend, Bernice Brown.
A special thank you to Chaplain Nick Slater, Aurora Hospital nurses and AnglesGrace.
Ruth said that the BEST day of her life was her 100th birthday party that was attended by her family and many, many friends.
A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stained Glass Fund for the chapel at Shorehaven (please make it specifically for the Stained Glass Fund or by sending it to Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in care of Ruth and our family will forward it appropriately).
