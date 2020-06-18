OCONOMOWOC
Samantha Rose McMullen
Samantha Rose McMullen, age 23, of Oconomowoc, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Samantha is survived by her parents, John and Diana (Hoisington) McMullen; her brother, JD McMullen; her grandparents, Mary McMullen and David Hoisington Sr.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends; and her beloved pets, Chester, Peggy and Peanut. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Raymond McMullen, and grandmother, Rose Hoisington.
Samantha completed her bachelor’s degree from UW-Milwaukee and was working toward her veterinary technician certificate from MATC-Madison. She was employed with the Lodi Veterinary Clinic and Banfield Pet Hospital, pursuing her passion of helping and caring for animals.
Samantha loved her time up north, hiking, making maple syrup, kayaking, snowshoeing, and tending the apple orchard. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to concerts, baking, traveling and just hanging out.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.