WAUKESHA
Sandra Lei Hammersley
July 21, 1951 — July 24, 2020
Sandra Lei Hammersley of Waukesha died on July 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 69. She was born on July 21, 1951, in Wailuku, Hawaii, the daughter of William Herman and Gloria Elsie (nee Williams) Daniels.
On December 30, 1970, she married Richard “Dick” Hammersley in Trenton, Michigan. She had worked for many years as the manager of Compass Benefit Specialists. She was an avid volunteer — especially where she could help veterans. She volunteered with Soldiers’ Angels and poured amazing amounts of love and care into all the people involved with the Spinal Cord Injury Unit at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. In her retirement, she was never happier than when she was spending time with family. She loved camping with her husband while they visited many National Parks and Monuments. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife to Dick for nearly 50 years, loving mother, and cherished grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Dick Hammersley, along with their children Tina (James) Ludlow and John (Alyssa) Hammersley, and her grandchildren Brian, Alec, Kimberly,
Margaret and Elizabeth. She is further survived by her siblings, Enid Frey, William (Elizabeth) Daniels, Susan Daniels and Debi Bairos, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
To honor Sandra’s wishes, no services will be held.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.