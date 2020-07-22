ASHIPPUN
Sandra Lynn (Jackl) Jaeger
June 30, 1943 — June 20, 2020
Sandra Lynn (Jackl) Jaeger joined her heavenly father on June 20, 2020, with peace and grace in the arms of her loving family. Sandy was born in Granville, Milwaukee County, on June 30, 1943. She is survived by sons Jason (Julie) Brown, Chad (Neelye) Brown and Craig (Nan) Jaeger; daughter Deb (John) Meunier; grandchildren Lindsey (Mike) Luciani, Lauren (Jon) Nowak, Jack Meunier, Jake Jaeger, Jillian, Joey, Cordtsen, and Della and Whitley Brown; and great-grandchildren Olive and Hudson Luciani. Sandy is further survived by her siblings, John (Mary), Bill, and Joanne Smith, plus many relatives and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, William and Doris (nee Hagedorn) Jackl, and loving husband, David.
Known for her incredible thoughtfulness, thoroughness, consistency and kindness throughout Oconomowoc High School, Zion Lutheran Church, Ashippun food pantry, the Ashippun and Oconomowoc communities as well as with her many friends and family. She left kindness in her wake that will be felt forever. To be known by Sandy was to be seen, valued, loved and honored.
A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, Ashippun, on Thursday, August 6. Visitation will be family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will be a live online stream of the service on Zion’s website (zionashippun.org) and Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Zion Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choice.
Well done good and faithful servant. Matthew 25:21