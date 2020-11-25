WAUKESHA
Sandra Mary Williams-McBride
July 12, 1949 - Nov. 23, 2020
Sandra Mary Williams-McBride, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed peacefully on November 23, 2020, at the age of 71.
Sandra was born on July 12, 1949, and worked many years being a substitute teacher where her passion was to help anyone she could while also bring joy to so many people’s lives. She provided so much hope, love, and kindness to those around her and wanted nothing more than to see others happy.
Survived by her beautiful daughter, Lisa Baranowski, and proud grandmother to her grandchildren, Annah, Jack and Lily.
Visitation will be at WeatherStone Church, 1500 S West Lane, New Berlin, WI 53146, on Friday, November 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., with service to follow.