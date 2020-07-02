WAUKESHA
Sandy DeLacy
Sept. 11, 1966 — June 28, 2020
Sandy DeLacy, age 53, of Waukesha, passed away unexpectedly at home on June 28, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born to parents Jerry and Kathy Knudtson on September 11, 1966, in Milwaukee.She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Laurie (Knudtson) Hoehne in 2001 and Wendy Knudtson in 2019. Sandy was a wonderful mother to three daughters, Kristen (DeLacy) Hombsch, Jessica DeLacy, and Ashley DeLacy. She was happiest when spending time with her three girls, whom she taught to be strong, compassionate, and independent. She was extremely loving and selfless, and will be missed beyond words.
As per her wishes, no service will be held.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. is serving the family. For more information, call 262-786-8030, or for online obit, condolences or directions, visit www.churchandchapel.com.