TOWN OF MUKWONAGO
Sandy J. Telderer
Feb. 8, 1952-Oct. 24, 2020
Sandy J. Telderer (nee Tompkins), longtime resident of the Town of Mukwonago, died peacefully, at home, October 24, 2020 with her family at her side, at the age of 68. She was the loving wife of George for 48 years; mother of Kelly (Jim) Rohda of Palmyra and Denise (Robert) Schick of Mukwonago. She was proud grandma to Ethan and Jake, sister to Gary Tompkins and leaves behind many other family and friends. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Hurth and Inge Tompkins.
Sandy was a graduate of Menomonee Falls East High School class of 1970, where she and George met on a blind date. She graduated from WCTC and had a long career as a surgical tech at Deaconess, St. Joe’s, West Allis Memorial and with Dr. Suson. She also enjoyed her work at Bran’s Nut Company and Shanahan’s Coffee House where she could indulge her love of coffee. Sandy enjoyed stamping, baking, going to Rick Springfield concerts with her friends and had a special place in her heart for her cats Abby, Oliver and Bear. She also enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society and the Woman’s Club of Mukwonago. The family is grateful to ProHealth Home Hospice, Pam, Ann and Shayla, and to the Neurology Team at Froedtert Hospital. Sandy’s infectious smile and unmistakable laugh will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services of Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.