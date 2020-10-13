WAUKESHA
Santa Correa Ruiz
Nov. 30, 1938 — Oct. 5, 2020
Santa Correa Ruiz, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter-in-law by her side at New Perspectives Memory Care on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on November 30, 1938, the daughter of Martin and Rosa (nee Rodriquez) Correa. On May 18, 1959, she married Robert Ruiz Sr. in San Antonio; he preceded her in death on November 14, 2019.
Santa spent many years teaching English to Spanish-speaking children at White Rock School in Waukesha.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Roy Ruiz (Sonya Jensen-Ruiz) of Brookfield, and her grandchildren, Anthony Rappette, Sabrina West, Annika Ruiz and Shaun Stacey. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A brief visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, from 2 p.m. until time of the 2:30 p.m. funeral service at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Flowers (Main Building), 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in her honor to either The Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org, or to the ProHealth Care Foundation at www.prohealthcare.org.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.