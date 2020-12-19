MIDDLETON
Sara Jane Humphries
May 1, 1960 — Nov. 21, 2020
Our beloved mom, sister, cousin, niece, and friend Sara Jane Humphries passed away November 21, 2020, in Middleton at the age of 60. Sara was born in Milwaukee May 1, 1960. She was the daughter of Ruth Marie Humphries (nee Westerlund) and Harry Joseph Humphries, who both predecease her. She is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Eleanor Brach and Leah Marie Brach (Andy Brody); her siblings Dana (Paul) Larson, Elizabeth Humphries and John (Kay Rhode) Humphries; nieces and nephews Lily Larson, Anna Larson, Aaron Humphries, Sarah Humphries, Gjerda Rhode Humphries and Stefan Rhode Humphries; uncle Jon Westerlund; along with many loving relatives, friends and her poodles, Sydney and Paris.
Sara graduated from Brookfield East High School and Waukesha County Technical College and then moved to Florida. There is a golden thread running through Sara’s life: her advocacy for children. She served in the guardian ad Litem program in the courts providing a loving counterbalance and advocacy for children caught in the legal system. She worked tirelessly for Head Start, creatively organizing celebrations and programming for disadvantaged youth. For years she was a Girl Scouts leader extraordinaire. All of this prepared her for her employment as director of the Foster Grandparent Program at the Area Agency on Aging in South Florida. In service to both children and seniors she provided direction and programing for them to give to each other in significant ways. Finally, she was fierce in her love and protection of her own children. Her daughters will carry their mother’s arms around them and her love in their hearts forever. She will live on in them.
Sara was a gifted silversmith and created one-of-akind jewelry which she sold at local galleries. Through the years she prepared many celebration and holiday meals with her talent for cooking delicious foods, creating beautiful spaces, and welcoming friends and family from near and far into her home. This was one way she expressed her love of life, creativity and devotion to her family and friends. Sara loved generously and those of us in her corner of the world felt her true, loyal, and joyful spirit when in her presence. She will be deeply missed.
Sara fought ovarian cancer for two years. She spent the last weeks of her life at her sister Elizabeth’s home where she received exceptional and compassionate care, a gift of love to carry her to her final home in heaven. Sara’s family also offers special thanks to our cousin, Lisa Gundersen, who was instrumental in bringing Sara home from Florida to Wisconsin on her journey to pass from this life.
The family will be planning a celebration of Sara’s life in Brookfield in the spring of 2021 around the time of her birthday.
Memorials, used for a children’s playground in Hayward close to our family cabin, can be sent to: Sara Humphries Memorial Tot Lot, Hayward City Clerk, P.O. Box 969, Hayward, WI 54843. Make checks payable to: City of Hayward and add Sara Humphries Memorial Tot Lot to memo line.
