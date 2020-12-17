WAUKESHA
Scott A. Price
April 4, 1958 - Dec. 15, 2020
Scott A. Price, a lifelong resident of Waukesha, passed away on December 15, 2020, at the age of 62. He was born on April 4, 1958, the son of Duane and Sybil (nee Neverman) Price.
He was a bus driver for Waukesha Public Schools. He enjoyed seeing the kids every day on his bus routes. Scott was also a big Packers fan.
Scott will be deeply missed by his brothers, Mike and Steve (Debbie) Price.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The visitation for Scott will be held from 2 p.m. until the 3 p.m. service Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Cesarz, Charapata and Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd. Waukesha, WI 53188. Private burial will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is serving the family. For further information, please call 262 542 6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.