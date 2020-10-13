GILLETT
Scott A. Wetzel
Jan. 19, 1960 — Oct. 10, 2020
Scott A. Wetzel, age 60, of Gillett, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born January 19, 1960, to the late Dale and Joy (Fabry) Wetzel. He served his country in the United States Army.
Scott married Jamie Eckstein on May 30, 2003. He enjoyed spending time with his kids, nieces, nephews, and he loved his cat, Arthur. In his retirement, he enjoyed camping with his wife. Scott enjoyed helping others, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Scott is survived by his wife, Jamie, of Gillett; three children, Rachel Wetzel, Chad Wetzel and Shane Wetzel, all of Waukesha; a grandson, Ryder; two brothers, Eric and Brice; two sisters, Kailyn Lederer and Terry Elkins. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ervin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, from 2-4 PM at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring.
A special thank you to St. Mary’s Hospital 4th floor ICU for the excellent care offered to Scott during his time of need.
