WAUKESHA
Scott Alan Folz
Oct. 5, 1972 - Dec. 19, 2020
Scott Alan Folz, 48, of Waukesha, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at his home. He was born October 5, 1972, in Sheboygan, to Donald and Rose Ann (McDonell) Folz.
Scott worked for Georgia Pacific in Sheboygan. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and mountain biking.
Scott is survived by his mother, Rose Ann Folz; siblings Cindy (Jeff) Pantel, Don Folz Jr. and Lisa (Jon) Eisch; and nephews and nieces Shaun and Alex Pantel, Emily and Jacob Folz, and Collin and Logan Eisch. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Donald.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family Mass will be said for Scott at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. A celebration of his life will be held this summer.
Ballhorn Chapel is serving the family. Please visit online at www.ballhornchapels.com.