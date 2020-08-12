WAUKESHA
Scott B. Scheffel
Dec. 17, 1949 — Aug. 4, 2020
Scott B. Scheffel of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020, at his home at the age of 70. He was born in Waukesha on December 17, 1949, the son of Donald and Alvina Scheffel. Scott grew up in Waukesha, attended South High School, graduating in 1968. He honorably served his country in the United States Army.
He will be sadly missed by his brothers, Terrence (Wendy) of Waukesha; Donald (Debbie) of Mc Farland and Jody Scheffel of Pewaukee. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Union Grove.
