BOULDER JUNCTION
Scott C. Lenicheck
Sept. 26, 1958 — Oct. 8, 2020
Scott C. Lenicheck, age 62, passed away at his lake home in Boulder Junction on October 8, 2020. Scott was born in Milwaukee on September 26, 1958, to Shirley (Chapman) and Douglas Lenicheck.
He graduated from Wauwatosa East High School in 1977 and UW-Eau Claire in 1981. He married Dawn Riedel on July 25,1981. Scott was a CPA for 39 years, the past 33 years in Minocqua.
Scott loved life in the Northwoods, especially hunting and fishing with family and friends. Trips to Africa and Alaska with his dad were special.
Scott was an Eagle Scout and proud member of Troop 21, Wauwatosa.
Scott was blessed to have many wonderful people in his life — family, friends and clients whose friendships he cherished and who were so kind and helpful to him.
He is survived by his loving mother, Shirley Lenicheck; dear sister and brother-in-law Suzanne and David Kerwin; loving nieces and nephews Marie (Peter) Debbink, Catherine Kerwin and William Kerwin; grand-nephew Lucas Debbink; aunts Faye Chapman and Nancy (Mel) Dey; family friend Joyce Torrance; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dawn (1988); father Douglas H. (2019); grandparents Frank and Blanche (Farnham) Chapman, and Frank and Dorothy (Hood) Lenicheck; and uncles Wallace (the late Helen) Chapman, James (Kathleen) Chapman and Spencer (Barbara) Chapman. Private burial service at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Manitowish Waters.
Memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice.
Bolger Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit online at
www.bolgerfuneral.com.