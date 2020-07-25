CEDARBURG
Sharon Klitzke
Oct. 3, 1944 — July 22, 2020
Sharon Klitzke, 75, died unexpectedly at home on July 22, 2020.
Sharon loved and was loved by her husband, Ken. They were married for over 53 years and had an amazing partnership in every sense of the word. Sharon loved to laugh, making deep and lasting friendships easily. She was an incredible mom and deeply loved by her son Kurt, daughter Lisa Ploszaj, and son-inlaw Terence Ploszaj. Sharon had a special place in her heart for her granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Avery Ploszaj. They were blessed from day one to have such a devoted “Nana.” She is also survived by sister Beverly Musbach and brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Linda Klitzke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fritz and Mary Schwister, and brother-in-law, Frank Musbach.
We love you and miss you.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, W63-N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg. A private celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 31, at Fox Point Lutheran Church. The family is requesting that masks be worn for both the visitation as well as the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Sharon's honor to the Wisconsin Humane Society (Humane Society Memorials).
Mueller Funeral Home, (262) 377-0380, is serving the family. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Klitzke family.