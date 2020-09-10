Sharon L. Sloane
Jan. 3, 1934 — Sept. 2, 2020
Sharon L. Sloane passed away on September 2, 2020, at the age of 86. Sharon was born in Milwaukee to Earl and Betty Sloane on January 3, 1934.
Sharon is survived by her children Earl A. Gluth, Alan L. Gluth and Kari J. Gluth; grandchildren Nicole A. Gluth, Austin E. Gluth and Connor A. Gluth; nephews Dennis (Salma) Bennett and Dale (Cindy) Bennett; her pseudo-nephew Bobby and Heidi Gluth; along with many other family and friends.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and brother Duane Bennett.
Sharon enjoyed working part time at Pick ’n Save at Pabst Farms as a demo lady, boat rides in the pontoon boat with her neighbors, working in her yard and gardening, and a variety of crafts. She also enjoyed going out for lunch with the “Birthday Girl” group, Boston Store group, and Solomon Juneau classmates.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sharon’s name can be made out to The American Cancer Society.
A celebration of Sharon’s life will take place in 2021.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.