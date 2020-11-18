Sharon Lee Foll
Nov. 27, 1937 - Nov. 9, 2020
Sharon Foll, our beloved mother and sister, has crossed the rainbow into peace with our Lord. She was a spunky, caring, lovely woman who was known to her family as Mom and Nonnie. No matter what she was called, she was loving, independent and strong.
She enjoyed to garden and collecting rocks. Her impressive rock collection was beautifully displayed in her apartment. The family teased about carting them around whenever she moved. Her creative nature fueled her crafts and appreciation for art. She also enjoyed weaving, making paper or creating any other form of artistry. The Grand Rapids Art Prize was always one of her favorite events to attend. Marcia Kjos was her life-long friend, confidant, cohort in art and partner in crime.
Sharon was stylish and always stunning. She would stand up for others who would not or could not do so themselves. Her strength helped many people in her life. She was also a “Motorcycle Momma,” traveling much of the United States on the back of a motorcycle. She had a sassy-independent spirit that she expressed in a fun-loving and pleasant way. People enjoyed visiting with her. She loved spending time with family and her siblings meant the world to her. When they all got together it was like they were never apart. Although her three children were spread across the U.S., and she adored and supported them always. She had meaningful conversations with her grandchildren, which lead to a special bond, which they will cherish forever.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and grandchildren Jeb and Nora.
She is survived by her children Jean DeVoll-Donaldson (John Donaldson), Tracy McCarthy (Ted) and Scott DeVoll (Karen); bother Dennis Tollefson (Sherry); sisters Nancy O’Brien (Tom) and Janis Foll; and 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.