DELAFIELD
Sharon M. Biba
April 16, 1944 — Oct. 13, 2020
Sharon M. Biba (nee Scherkenbach), age 76, of Delafield passed away on October 13, 2020.
Sharon was born April 16, 1944, one of six siblings to Frank Scherkenbach and Viola Scherkenbach (nee Schabowski) in Milwaukee. Sharon was preceded in death by daughter Cynthia, brother Peter Scherkenbach, and her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Bernard Biba, also of Delafield; her daughter Catherine (Phillip) Humphries; her sons Boyd and Brian, and her siblings Marlene Filut (TX), Frank E. Scherkenbach, Sandy Bonham (VA), and Daryl Scherkenbach (CA). She also leaves behind close friends Mardene (Richard) Wooley and Kathy (Jerry) Doll, and many more friends and relatives.
Sharon grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Holy Angels Academy (now Divine Savior Holy Angels). After graduating high school, she worked at Boston Store corporate office in Milwaukee. Sharon married Bernard, of Montfort, on September 17, 1966. Sharon and Bernard gave birth to Catherine, Cynthia, and Boyd while living in Greenfield before moving to Delafield, where they became active members of St. Anthony on the Lake parish in Pewaukee. Sharon and Bernard raised Catherine and Boyd and gave birth to and raised Brian in Delafield. Sharon worked in the kitchen at St. John’s (later St. John’s Northwestern) Military Academy in Delafield. She worked with son Brian in the school’s kitchen in later years.
Sharon was a woman of strong faith and loved her church, having sung in the choir and worked at the parish festival and tournaments coordinated by husband Bernard. In later years, she attended daily Mass with Bernard and prayed the Rosary daily.
Sharon was a kind and gentle soul and always smiling. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to entertain and knew how to throw a party, celebrating Christmas with relatives and hosting summer parties with friends and family. Sharon enjoyed watching sports including granddaughter Brianna’s basketball games as well as son Boyd’s sporting events from youth into adulthood. She was a fan of the Packers, Badgers, Bucks, and Brewers. Sharon loved to dance and listen to music and enjoyed conversing with daughter Catherine on the deck as well as sitting on the patio and walking with family and close friends Mardene and Kathy. She will be greatly missed by all.
Krause Funeral Home, Brookfield, is handling funeral proceedings for Sharon Biba. Visitation (9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.) and Mass (11:00 a.m.) will be at St. Anthony on the Lake in Pewaukee on November 18, 2020. The Mass will also be live-streamed via Zoom through Krause Funeral Home. A Mass in memoriam of Sharon will be in April 2021. Charitable donations in memory of Sharon Biba to The National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help, 4047 Chapel Drive, Champion, WI 54229.