Shawn Vollriede
Nov. 6, 1979 — Aug. 12, 2020
The family of Shawn Vollriede is saddened to announce his unexpected passing on the 12th of August at the age of 40 years.
Shawn was born November 6, 1979, to Dan and Judith Vollriede in Milwaukee. He resided in the Lake Country area much of his life. He worked as a union carpenter and enjoyed spending time with family along with outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and making maple syrup. Shawn is survived by his spouse, Crystal; dearest children Logan, Kaylee and Destiny; granddaughter, Navayah; special friend Jennifer Birkhaug; parents, Dan and Judith Vollriede; siblings Dan Vollriede and Staci (Matthew) Sova; along with many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother Jason Vollriede; grandparents Robert and Delores Bowe and Harvey and Lorraine Vollriede.
A memorial service will be held at Cesarz, Charapata and Zinnecker Funeral Home at 237 N. Moreland Blvd in Waukesha on Wednesday, August 19, starting at 4:00 p.m.