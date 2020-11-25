Shirley Ann Blankenheim (nee Dollhopf)
June 1, 1936 - Nov. 12, 2020
It’s not how long the flower blooms, but how beautifully.
Shirley Ann Blankenheim (nee Dollhopf) was born to eternal life on November 12, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee on June 1, 1936.
Beloved wife to Roy Leonard Blankenheim for 61 years.
She is survived by her loving brother, Douglas “Bud” Dollhopf. She was a caring mother to Roy “Randy” (Shelly) Blankenheim, Kevin (Kathy) Blankenheim and Brian (Tammy) Blankenheim.
Loving grandma to Brittany Blankenheim, Tyler Blankenheim, Evan Blankenheim, Andy Blankenheim and Levi Blankenheim. She is further survived by dear cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
She was raised in West Allis and at a beach party met her future husband (Roy Blankenheim), and at the age of 23 they were married. Shortly following they built a home in Waukesha and raised three sons.
She worked at Hales Corners Police Department, Rexnord Corporation, Lowell Elementary School, Carroll College, and then retired as a secretary at Elmbrook Church.
Shirley and Roy found passionate love for square dancing from 1976-2001, in which they went to 23 Wisconsin State Square Dancing Conventions while members of the Spring City Square Dance Club.
Shirley enjoyed taking family summer vacations out west to Montana to see her brother Bud.
While in her earlier retirement years, they traveled to Alaska for a land and cruise trip and traveled twice to the Hawaiian Islands.
Shirley and Roy spent 17 years during the winter Wisconsin season in Arizona. While there she enjoyed being a member of the Spring City Gardening Club, league bowling, genealogy, ceramics, and the warm weather.
She had many great loves throughout her life like raising her family, caring for her grandchildren, gardening, bird watching, and shopping with friends for shoes, jewelry, purses and anything else. Shirley just loved to be around people in whatever they were doing.
Visitation will be Friday, December 4, at Elmbrook Church, 777 Barker Road, Brookfield, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Association are welcome, Alz.org/nca/donate.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family.
For more information, call 262-786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.