Shirley I. Vogt
March 14, 1932 — July 13, 2020
On July 13th, 2020, our Lord and Savior looked from the heavens and was saddened by how one of His devoted servants and lifelong Waukesha resident, Shirley, was suffering. The earthly doctors did their best, but the only cure was the healing powers of His love. Jesus then took Shirley by the hand and escorted her from this life that had begun on March 14, 1932, to His father’s kingdom. This is a place of eternal love and peace, where there are no diseases, no wars, no famine, no suffering and no sorrow.
Waiting for her at the heavenly gates was the love of her life, Gerald, aka Jerry. It was equal to how he patiently waited for her in front of God’s table at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on June 11, 1955, when their two lives became one. Their marriage was an excellent one and an example for others.
After a few moments of holding hands and a few words of love, Jerry then escorted his bride from the heavenly gates to their eternal home that he had been preparing since Nov. 21, 1996.
At their new home was a reception, which included Shirley’s parents, Richard and Laura Hedtcke; her five brothers and their spouses, one sister, and a brother-inlaw. Also in attendance were Jerry’s parents, his three brothers, his three sisters, and their spouses. Many of Shirley’s friends who had completed their life journeys were also in attendance.
Shirley’s passing broke our hearts, but it also reminded us that life here is not eternal. Her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and David Worzalla, and her sister, Doris, will someday be reunited with her.
Until then, we will miss you, Shirley.
Graveside services were held at Prairie Home Cemetery with the Rev. Lindsay Paul Jordan from St. Luke’s Lutheran Church officiating. We thank Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnicker funeral directors for their assistance, as well as all the doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals involved in Shirley’s care.
Please send any memorials to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St. Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.