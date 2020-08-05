Shirley M. Snopek
Dec. 30, 1929 — Aug. 1, 2020
Shirley Snopek, daughter of Tony and Edith Ryczek, had lived an extremely vibrant life from December 30, 1929, and has passed away on August 1, 2020, after a long history of heart disease. Shirley is leaving us behind nothing but smiles and amazing memories for all of those that were fortunate enough to be touched by her love.
Shirley is leaving behind fond memories of owning and running Ceramic Nook from 1982 to 1992 on Aurora Street. Her true passion in life was easily seen by all, MUSIC. Shirley could play/teach piano or sing for others she was right at home.
Shirley was very happy to be joined back in her husband’s arms, Sigmund Snopek Jr., again but saddened to leave her wonderful children, Robin Gosa (Mike), Tim Snopek (Patti), Shaun Snopek (Julie), Sigmund Snopek III (Denise), Alison Snopek (Neil), Randy Snopek, Mark Snopek and Jay Snopek (Lynn). She was the grandmother of 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren that will miss all the holidays with her. Dear family and friends will miss the lovely conversations with Shirley — Dolores Kupczyk (sister), Eugen Snopek (brother-in-law), Rosemary Snopek (sister-in-law) and Roselyn Neuendorf (sister-in-law), Marilyn Nawrocki (sister-in-law) and Patricia Ryczek (sister-in-law).
The Snopeks and extended family are very grateful for the friendship and support of Rich and Karen Csavoy. Some of Shirley’s parting words were to her daughter, Robin Gosa, thanking her for always being there and taking care of her. She called Robin her nurse for all she did and said she would not have lived as long as she did without her and for that we are all grateful since it gave us more time with Shirley.
In great memory Shirley is now reunited also with Anna Snopek (daughter of Shaun and Julie Snopek), Thomas and Annabell Ryczek (brother and sister-in-law), Donald Ryczek (brother), Ralph Neuendorf (brother-in-law) and Elroy Nawrocki (brother-in-law).
With a sincere apology, Shirley has requested to only have a service for immediate family only due to COVID-19 that will take place at at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, Shirley would want everyone to live their lives like it’s their last and never forget to smile and to pass the smile onto others each and every day while being safe in these difficult times.
In great memories and to a new life with the lord, Shirley Snopek will always love you all!
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.