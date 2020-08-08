WAUKESHA
Shirley Mae Harrits (nee Moore)
Feb. 5, 1928 — Aug. 1, 2020
Shirley Mae Harrits (nee Moore) was born February 5, 1928, to Robert and Roma Moore in Milwaukee.
She moved to Racine the summer before starting third grade at Fratt School, where she first met her future husband, Arnold.
After graduating from Park High School, she attended Carroll College (now University) and graduated in June 1950 with degrees in biology and chemistry. Shortly after graduation she and Arnie were married and she worked as a medical technologist.
She and Arnie owned Harrits Variety in New Holstein for several years before moving to Waukesha. After her children were born, she did volunteer work and served on the boards for a number of organizations, including the HOPE Center, Hebron House, Church Women United and Cooperating Congregations. She volunteered at the county museum, tutored at the county jail, led a Church Women United/YWCA early bird Bible study, and was the UNICEF chair for the city of Waukesha. She also served on the cemetery commission and Equal Opportunity Committee.
She was active in Cub Scouts, serving as a Den Leader for her three children and later for two of her grandchildren. She and Arnie also hosted two AFS exchange students.
She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waukesha for 30 years, where she was active in Christian education and started an over-60 group. Later she was hired as the Christian education Director for St. Luke’s Lutheran Church and has been a member there since 1981. For all of her volunteer efforts she was honored by Altrusa with the Woman of Achievement Award.
She and Arnie enjoyed camping, hiking and fishing up north as well as traveling all over the United States for over 40 years. Internationally, they visited family in Denmark many times, as well as trips to Egypt, Turkey, China, Australia, and New Zealand. She really enjoyed traveling and experiencing different cultures.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold.
She is survived by her three sons, John (Sue), Jim (Kathy) and Jeff (Cathy); four grandchildren, Peter, Tom, Robert and Sarah, and their spouses and five greatgrandchildren; brothers and sisters, Beverly (Tom) Rogers, James (Darlene) Moore, Barbara Moore Rogers, and Robert (Phyllis) Moore; and many nieces and nephews in the United States and Denmark.
Due to COVID-19 concerns at this time, her passing will be marked by a private family ceremony on August 14, at 5:30 pm.
Family and friends who are unable to attend can watch the service live by going to the church website: www.stlukeslutheran.org and clicking on the live stream tab. Once it is safe for larger public gatherings, the family will hold a visitation and memorial service in which we can all have an opportunity to share our memories of Shirley.
As a way to commemorate and celebrate her life, the family asks for donations to be made in Shirley’s name to the Carroll University Arnold and Shirley Harrits Endowed Scholarship Fund, Hebron House, Hope Center or St.
Luke’s Lutheran Church, all of which were especially important to her.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.