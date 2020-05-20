WAUKESHA/MANITOWOC
Sr. Monica Mary DeQuardo
Aug. 14, 1940 — May 2, 2020
Sr. Monica Mary DeQuardo (Kathleen Margaret) died on May 2, 2020, at Holy Family Convent Manitowoc. She was born on August 14, 1940, and professed into the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity on June 14, 1966.
She graduated from Mount Mary College and received a Master of Arts degree from Seton Hall University. She served in a variety of assignments across the United States and Rome, Italy.
Survivors include the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, sister-inlaw Karen DeQuardo, nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Elsie (Ossman) DeQuardo; and two brothers, John and Donald DeQuardo.
Memorials may be made to support retired Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity in care of FSCC Retirement
Fund, Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alverno Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220.
For further information, view obituary at pfefferfuneralhome.com.