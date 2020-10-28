MADISON
Stanley P. McCoy
Sept. 1, 1937 — Oct. 23, 2020
Stanley P. McCoy passed away in Madison on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born in South Milwaukee on September 1, 1937, to parents Stanley and Florence McCoy (nee Schaeffler).
Stanley was a loving man with an odd sense of humor. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and all-around family man. He took pride in coming from a large welcoming family. Stanley was an amazing planner. He helped plan all of the family reunions and vacations. He had a great love for gardening, the outdoors, and the dates to musicals and the theater with the love of his life, Judi. Stanley was famous for his yard displays; he had a number of blow up decorations for every season. Stanley very much valued his friendships, particularly with Pearl Steams, a fellow gardener, and Dick Krumenacher, an old Army buddy.
Stanley will be missed by his loving wife, Judi; children, Kevin (Michelle) McCoy and Michael McCoy; grandchildren, Hannah and Mira; and brother Ronald (Jan) McCoy.
His parents and his brother Gerald McCoy precede him in death.
Services for Stanley will be held on Saturday, October 31, at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 9 a.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. For those that would like to join virtually, please use the link below at 10 a.m. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/655196650. The link will also be available on our website.
