NEW BERLIN
Stella Joyce Dunahee
Aug. 20, 1944 - Dec. 25, 2020
Stella Joyce Dunahee (nee Jeske) passed on to her reward on December 25, 2020.
Stella was born August 20, 1944, at home in Cecil, Wisconsin, to Gilbert and Lelia Jeske. Upon graduation from Oconto Falls High School in 1962, she started her certified professional secretary career as a clerk-typist with the FBI in Washington, D.C. After a year with the bureau, she attended Madison Business College, and upon graduation in 1964 continued her secretarial career with the UW Horticulture Department, Madison. She married Stanley Dunahee in 1968 and worked for the Center for Advanced Study of Organizational Science at UW Extension Milwaukee, and UWM Physical Plant, Milwaukee. Upon the birth of her sons Kenneth and Steven, Stella took a hiatus of seven years after which she worked for the City of Muskego Parks and Recreation and for the local landfill committees as secretary.
Stella is survived by her husband, Stanley Dunahee; son Kenneth Dunahee and his wife Sonja Stanich; son Steven Dunahee; granddaughter Samantha Dunahee; grandson Malcolm Dunahee; siblings and their spouses, Leroy and Edith Jeske, Russell and Betty Jeske, Orphie and Loren Hamilton, Arnie and Susie Jeske, Tom and Jean Jeske; brother in-law and his wife, Lynn and Kathy Dunahee; sister-in-law Virginia Gully; and innumerable nieces, nephews, extended family and many dear friends.
Stella was preceded in death by her father and mother, Gilbert and Leila Jeske, and siblings Billy and Sally Jeske, who died in infancy.
Private services were held.
Stella was a regular blood donor. In lieu of flowers, please consider becoming a blood donor, or if you are unable to donate blood, please consider giving to Versiti or the American Red Cross.
