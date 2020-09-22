SULLIVAN
Stephen L. Arnold
May 7 1962 — Sept. 19, 2020
Stephen L. Arnold, 58, of Sullivan, passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2020, at his home. Stephen was born on May 7, 1962, in Eagle, the son of Rollin and Patricia (Jolliffe) Arnold. He grew up in the Eagle area and graduated from Palmyra-Eagle High School in 1981. Stephen was the proud father of two children, Spencer and Sydney.
He worked on the family farm during his younger years and then as a CNC machinist for the majority of his working career. Stephen was very passionate about riding motorcycles. It was one of his favorite things to do. He also enjoyed going to the gun range with friends and deer hunting. Stephen was also a bit of a history buff and would often watch movies about historical wars or other events. Above all else, Stephen loved his family. He was very proud of his children and loved being a grandfather. His family and friends will dearly miss him.
He is survived by his children, Spencer (BillieRae) Arnold of Millerville, Minn., and Sydney (Matthew Flak) Arnold of Sullivan; his dear grandson, Leo Arnold, and his soon-to-be-born granddaughter; his father, Rollin (Karon) Arnold of Coloma; and his sister, Donna (Dennis Sedlak) Arnold of North Carolina. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
Stephen was preceded in death by: his mother, Patricia Arnold; his maternal and paternal grandparents; his uncle, Ron Jolliffe; and his aunt, Jean Jolliffe.
A private family service to honor Stephen’s life will be held at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.