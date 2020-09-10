OCONOMOWOC
Steve ‘Buck’ Edward Adkinson
March 8, 1954 — Sept. 3, 2020
Steve 'Buck' Edward Adkinson, of Oconomowoc, rested his hammer and left us way too soon, Thursday, September 3, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 8, 1954, in Rapid City, S.D., to Horace and Della Adkinson. He was a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and took great pride in his heritage.
He graduated from Hill City High School in 1972, reigning as homecoming king. Buck moved to Wisconsin and married Tina M. (LaRusso) in 1979. He was a self-employed carpenter who had a true passion and took immense pride in his work. He was a mentor and teacher to many. In his free time Buck enjoyed spending time with his family, especially coaching his kids and grandkids in baseball and bowling, and was always there cheering them on. He was an avid golfer and bowler, who also enjoyed hunting and fishing, and more than an occasional trip to the casino. He was a dedicated family man, who always sacrificed on their behalf.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Tina M. Adkinson; five loving children, Ian (Thitiwan Prakopchaem) Adkinson, Leigh (Brandon) Massey, Denise Torres, Matthew (Jessica Casey) Adkinson, Jessica (Adam Grulke) Adkinson; 14 beloved grandchildren, Joseph Massey, Hannah Adkinson, Sebastian Torres, Chandler Adkinson, Zachary Adkinson, Samuel Torres, Jacob Massey, Kaidence Gromowski, Kaleigh Massey, Mikayla Adkinson, Isaiah Torres, Baylee Gromowski, Easton Gromowski, and Nina Prakopchaem; four siblings, Patricia (Jim) Lembke, Mary (Barry) Reinhard, Greg (Sandy) Adkinson, and Alanna Litch; as well as his loving parents in-law, Joseph and Joann LaRusso; and brother-in-law, and best friend Rick LaRusso and Nick (Linda) LaRusso. Also survived by his golf buddy and cousin-in-law Larry Caya and his third favorite son, Joel Maerder, Kevin (Heather) Karenz and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, who were all special to him and his supportive family at Applewood Drywall.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother Charlotte Odden; brother, Jerry Odden, and relative Ky Karenz.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 20, at 4 p.m. at Mapleton Community Center, W359-N6812 Brown Street, Oconomowoc, WI 53066. A gathering for friends and family will be held at 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Burial to be held in the summer of 2021 in Hill City, S.D.
Memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.