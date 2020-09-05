WAUKESHA
Steven H. Schultz
Nov. 4, 1959 — Aug. 14, 2020
Steven Hans Schultz of Waukesha passed away on August 14, 2020. Steven was born on November 4, 1959 in Waukesha. Steven is survived by his brothers David (Darlene) of Waukesha, Dean (Ann) of Eau Claire, and Thomas (Dorothy) of Waukesha; as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Lorraine Schultz of Waukesha.
During his career as an environmental engineer, Steven worked for several engineering firms. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, particularly hunting in Africa.
A memorial service honoring his life will be announced at a later date.