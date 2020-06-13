BIG BEND
Steven ‘Huggy’ Skoug
1952 — 2020
Steven “Huggy” Skoug, born January 31, 1952, and passed away June 6, 2020, less than a month after the love of his life, Gail.
Huggy drove a dump truck hauling asphalt for most of his life and made many lasting friendships during those years on the road. He was a hard worker who didn’t believe in stopping until the job was done. Those who knew him best were greeted by a giant bear hug and a slobber on the cheek. Huggy loved everything “old school” — old cars, old tractors and talking about the old days of trucking. Huggy loved spending time with his grandkids — Grace, his girly-girl; Connor, whom he would sit and snuggle with and work on his words; Logan, whom he would tease and joke with; and Brady, he would sit with and watch old cartoons. He took full advantage of any opportunity to spoil them, including his favorite, going out for ice cream. They were the light of his life and he could sit and talk about them for hours.
Huggy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his two sons, Jason (Kelly) Skoug and Joe (Patti) Skoug; his four grandkids, Grace, Connor, Brady and Logan; his sister, Gail (Mike) Hokenson; brother Craig (Erlane) Skoug and their families; and many other extended family members and friends.
A celebration of his life and Gail’s will be held at a later date.
