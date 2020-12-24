OCONOMOWOC
Steven J. LaCoursier
May 8, 1929 - Dec. 20, 2020
Steven J. LaCoursier of Oconomowoc passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Steve was born on May 8, 1929, in Kansas City, Mo., to Lawrence and Cora LaCoursier. They moved to Hermansville, Mich., shortly after where, with his sister Martha (LaCoursier) Ball, he was raised with love and kindness. He always spoke highly of his youth on their farm, his Shetland pony Scotty, and the hard work and values he learned there.
Shortly after moving to Milwaukee as a young adult, he was called to service during the Korean Conflict. He spent his tour of duty in Fairbanks, Alaska, helping to develop the Air Base it is today. Soon after returning, he met and married Frances “Lou” Clark. Together they raised two children, Phillip LaCoursier and Linda (LaCoursier) Nielsen, in New Berlin before moving to Okauchee Lake in 1970. He worked in management at A.O. Smith Corp. in Milwaukee and retired at the young age of 50. He started his own home remodeling and repair business and was in demand until he was well into his 80s.
For a short time Steve and Frances moved back to Steve's hometown in Michigan but returned to Oconomowoc to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Steve was loved by his family and admired by all who knew him. He was a “jack of all trades” and his wood working abilities were legendary. Give him a piece of lumber and he would build something beautiful. He was a gentle giant and the rock of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Frances; his daughter Linda (David) Nielsen; grandchildren Kara Nielsen Jason LaCoursier, Joanne (LaCoursier) Chmielewski, Jared LaCoursier and Allysa (LaCoursier) Hegy; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Cora; his sister Martha; and his son Phillip.
Steven will be laid to rest Dec. 28 with his son Phillip at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, at 1 p.m. with military honors. Please meet at cemetery entrance.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.