DOUSMAN
Steven ‘Steve’ Kasten
Jan. 19, 1953 - Dec. 9, 2020
Steven “Steve” Kasten, age 67, of Dousman passed away due to COVID-19 on December 9, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center in Summit, where he received amazing care.
He was born in Richland Center on January 19, 1953, the son of Joyce and Bob Kasten. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1971 and spent his entire working career at Silgan Containers in Oconomowoc as a warehouseman from 1972 until his retirement in June 2018.
Steve married Holly Box on September 15, 1979, at Our Savior’s Church in Oconomowoc. Together they raised two children: Tiffany and Joshua.
He was a very big Wisconsin sports fan. While he cheered for the Badgers, he especially loved the Packers, and he absolutely adored the Brewers (and baseball). Attending any Brewers game made him the happiest man in the world.
Steve deeply loved giving his children the most opportunity he could give them: Whether it was attending Tiffany’s ballet and piano lessons, or Josh’s many sports games, Steve would often run on very little sleep to be there for them. Seeing his children happily involved in their interests meant the absolute world to him.
Steve’s greatest passion was his burgundy 1963 Corvette split-window Sting Ray, which he drove during when the weather was warm, and cared for with great affection and pride.
Survivors include his wife, Holly; their children, Tiffany and Joshua; sister-in-law Debbie Brink; brother-in-law Jeff Box; brother-in-law Todd Box; nephew Michael Brink, his wife Joylynn Brink; their children Tyler and Emmalee.
There will be no services held at this time but a private family gathering is planned.
In honor of Steve’s life, we are asking any donations in lieu of flowers to be made to the Aurora Medical Center Summit COVID Relief Fund.
Steve received the absolute best care there and every individual the family interacted with was extremely empathetic and patient throughout. Because the family could not be with Steve at the hospital physically, the caregivers were his family in place of Holly, Tiffany, and Joshua. The family thanks the staff for being there for Steve, helping comfort him through his last days.
- I urge everyone to please continue taking COVID seriously as we near the end of such a peculiar year; it’s so unpredictable and it affects every infected individual differently. Never did I think this would’ve hit my family and me directly. - Josh