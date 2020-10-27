Steven ‘Steve-O’ Norman Olberg
Steven “Steve-O” Norman Olberg, age 70, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 22, 2020, with his three sons by his side.
He is the son of Norman Olberg and Alice Shevey (Brandemuehl); father of Chris (Danielle), Adam and Erik (Theresa); and wonderful and loving grandfather to Chloe, Nels, Odin and Irene.
A retired carpenter, Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting and anything outdoors. He loved being at the “party” and kept his friends close to his heart.
Whether fishing, watching races, park visits or just playing games and hanging out, Grandpa Steve-O truly loved and adored his grandchildren.
Steve was Steve, and he’d be “breaking your balls” right now if he could. His humor, laughter and company will be so deeply missed by his family and friends alike.
A celebration of Steve’s life will be held in the near future. Memorial donations to the Salvation Army or ProHealth Care Oconomowoc Cancer Center are appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.