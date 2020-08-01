DOUSMAN
Susan C. Black (nee Schipper)
June 29, 1943 — July 28, 2020
Susan C. Black (nee Schipper), age 77, of Dousman,passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Masonic Healthcare Center in Dousman.
Susan was born on June 29, 1943, to James and Beverly Schipper in Milwaukee.
She graduated Delavan Darien High School in 1962. She then went on to UW-Madison and graduated with a nursing degree in 1966. She started her rewarding nursing career at St. Joseph’s working in the mom/baby unit, which led to the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) at Sinai and West Allis. She loved going to various restaurants with her friends and then heading to The Rep to see a play.
Coaching her Brewers and Packers was a favorite pastime along with attending her Alma Mater in Madison to cheer the Badgers to victory! She enjoyed teaching Sunday school at Bridge Church, and her faith in Jesus has brought eternal life with Him. Her smile and laugh will be missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
Susan is survived by her children, Paul (Barb) Wisemanof Dearing, Georgia, Jami (Bob) Radtke of Eagle, Beth (Joe) Weber of Sussex, and Samuel (Samantha) Barta of Sykesville, Md.; her grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda), David, Jennifer, Ashley (Bowen), Marshall, Nicole, Sarah, Stephen, Samuel, Sophia, Simon, Matthew and Eleanor; great-grandchildren, John, Lydia and Harlee; sisters, Nancy (Todd) Rodee and Debra (John) Gervase; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husbands, Paul Wiseman and Richard Black; and her sister Janet.
A memorial gathering for Susan will be held on Wednesday, August 5, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, with Rev. Todd Pope officiating. Committal will take place immediately following, at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Susan’s name can be directed to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org; P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123).
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Black family, (262) 392-4251. For those wishing to share a memory/story or to sign the on-line guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.