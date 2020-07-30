RACINE
Susan Carolyn Price Serio
May 20, 1954 — July 27, 2020
Susan Carolyn Price Serio of Racine died Monday, July 27, 2020, at All Saints Hospital in Racine at the age of 66. She was born in Waukesha on May 20, 1954, to William Jerome and Jessie June (nee Bunell) Price.
She graduated from Catholic Memorial High School in 1972, then from UW-Milwaukee with her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 1978. She left US Bank in 2014 then worked for Home Depot part time in Racine.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Thomas “Tom” Serio, and her siblings Linda (David) Brethauer of Brodhead, Patrick Price of Waukesha, Elizabeth Price (Gerald Weber) of Milwaukee, Timothy (Kathy) Price of Waukesha, and Nancy Price of Madison. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private burial will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035, or visit www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.