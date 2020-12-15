NORTH PRAIRIE
Susan J. Boettcher
Oct. 14, 1942 - Dec. 12, 2020
Susan J. Boettcher, 78, of North Prairie, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Lake Country Health Services in Oconomowoc.
Susan was born on October 14, 1942, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Kenneth and Beatrice (Beckman) Kasten. She grew up in the Milwaukee area and graduated from Washington High School. After high school she served her country in the United States Air Force. On November 13, 1965, Susan was united in marriage to Richard Boettcher at Bethany Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. God blessed their union with three children, Jessica, Jonathan and Janelle. Susan and Richard lived in Milwaukee for a few years and moved out to North Prairie in 1972 to raise their family. Susan attended St. John’s Lutheran Church in North Prairie and also Little Prairie United Methodist Church in Little Prairie. She worked in a few different industries over the years, including shipping and receiving and the grocery industry. Her favorite and most important job was being a mother to her children and a very loving grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and she loved them deeply. Spending time with family and friends was Susan’s favorite thing to do. She kept in close contact with many dear friends and enjoyed getting coffee and visiting with them as often as possible. One of Susan’s joys in life was reading, specifically mystery novels. She could read a book a day and loved getting lost in a good story. Susan will be missed, but her memory will live on in those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard Boettcher; her three children, Jessica Gorse of North Prairie, Jonathan (Stacy) Boettcher of West Allis, and Janelle Boettcher of Eagle; 12 beloved grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Richard (Mary Sue) Kasten. Susan is also survived by a number of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Kaylee, Mark and Kathy.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.