MUKWONAGO
Susan J. ‘Sue’ Roberts
Susan J. “Sue” Roberts of Mukwonago passed away in her own home, surrounded by family on June 18, 2020, at the age of 78.
She was the beloved wife of Lee for 23 years; sweet and loving mother of Vicki (Dana) Hoppe, Lauren Kowalicki, Thomas Kowalicki and Terrence Kowalicki; stepmother of Jody (Scott) Strutz and Erin (Ken) Gastrau; proud and loving grandma of Andrew (Amie) Hoppe, Joseph (Sandra) Kowalicki, Shawn Hoppe, Keith Kowalicki and Kevin Kowalicki; step-grandma of Amanda Leach, Michaela Leach, Jacob Leach, Abigail Gastrau and Joshua Gastrau; great-grandma of Vesper Hoppe and Willow Kowalicki; and dear sister in-law of Sandra (Alan) Searing, and Sheran (Peter) Booth.
She is further survived by a niece, Stephanie Searing (Rod), and nephew Jason (Natalie) Searing, their kids, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Timothy and her parents, Louis and Mabel Pagel.
Private family services will be held.
Sue’s family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Aurora Hospice, all of her caretakers for their exceptional care, and her special friend Evie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s Research Hospital or the Dementia Society of America, in Sue's name, deeply appreciated.
