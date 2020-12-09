Susan Jane Arenz (nee Schultz)
Susan Jane Arenz (nee Schultz) passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on November 30, 2020, at the age of 82.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Dale; son Peter D. (Jodie) Arenz; daughter Deborah Sue Arenz; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sister Jocelyn “Nonie” Borgstrom. She was preceded in death by her sister Genevieve “Dodo” Huelse.
No services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held next year when it is safe to do so.
No flowers please. If desired memorials may be made to Waukesha County Humane Society, Wisconsin Waterfowl Association in Wales, or the Ruffed Grouse Society.
