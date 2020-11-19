Susan Katherine Krajna
Oct. 18, 1943 - Nov. 12, 2020
Susan Katherine Krajna, age 77, passed peacefully on November 12, 2020. She was born to Eugene and Patricia (Sadowski) on October 18, 1943, in Milwaukee.
Susan is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dan; children, Karen Engel and Suzanne (James) Manske; grandchildren, Jessica, Joseph and Danielle (Michael); great-grandchildren, Neiva and Evelyn; siblings Bill Sadowski, Gail Gallaway and Todd (Linda) Sadowski; and godson Sean (Amy) Gallaway. She will be missed by many other family and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents and sister Mary.
Susan loved a nice refreshing Coca-Cola, all things Disney, causing mischief and going on adventures. Susan loved to travel and has been on many cruises. She has traveled to Alaska, Hawaii, Paris and the Caribbean, just to name a few. But above all that, Susan loved her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Susan’s name can be made out to the charity of your choice.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, November 19, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a service to follow. Fr. Mike Strachota will be presiding. A burial will take place at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.