NORTH PRAIRIE
Susan Mary Jahnke
April 19, 1964 — March 17, 2020
Susan Mary Jahnke (Haas) (Robin to her N.P. friends), 55, of North Prairie, passed away peacefully at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on March 17, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was born April 19, 1964, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Gerald and Janice (Kuenn) Haas. Sister to Michael, Jeffery (Michelle), James (Lori) Haas. Aunt to Kelly Haas. Special friend to Al Curler.
She was preceded in death by her father. Missed by all that knew and loved her.
Sue had a profound love for her dogs and has crossed the Rainbow Bridge with Trapper, Hawkeye and Radar, she’ll be waiting with open arms for Trooper when his day comes.
A celebration of her life service will be held Saturday, August 15, at RiverGlen Christian Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189. Visitation at 10:30 a.m., with service at 11 a.m. Pastor John Howard officiating.